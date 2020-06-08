2 killed, P245-M worth of shabu seized in Parañaque drug bust

MANILA – Law enforcers seized PHP244.8 million worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation that resulted in the killing of two drug suspects in Parañaque City on Saturday.

Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG) director Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. said drug suspects Jin Long Cai and Danny Apiga were both killed in the exchange of fire during an entrapment operation at a mall along Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard at 4:30 p.m.

The joint PNP-DEG and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives recovered 36 kilos of suspected shabu worth PHP244.8 million, buy-bust money, one Kia Sedan, and two .45-caliber pistols from the scene.

The Parañaque City buy-bust operation took place three days after the police anti-narcotic agents raided a warehouse and confiscated 63 boxes containing approximately 756 kilos of shabu with street value of PHP5.14 billion in Marilao, Bulacan.

President Rodrigo Duterte commended the police for their relentless efforts to wage a war on illegal drugs despite the threat posed by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Duterte lamented that the narcotics trade is still rampant in the country despite his intensified crackdown on illegal drugs.

Duterte said the proliferation of illegal drugs irks him “to no end” because it would destroy the country.

He reiterated his warning to neutralize drug offenders.

“If you destroy my country distributing PHP5.1 billion of shabu all throughout the country, I will kill you. I will kill you,” Duterte said in a taped public address aired on state-run PTV-4 on Friday. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com





