2 Chinese nabbed for running ‘Covid-19 clinic’ in Makati

MANILA – Authorities arrested two Chinese doctors for illegally operating a medical facility for their compatriots who are suspected of being infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Makati City.

In a report, Southern Police District (SPD) acting director, Col. Manuel Peralta, said suspects David Lai, 49, the head doctor; and Liao Songhua, 41, the assistant doctor of the clinic, were arrested at the Goldstar Medical Clinic and Pharmacy Corp. located at Unit 501-506 at New Lasema Spa Building along Sampaloc St. on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects were arrested following an inspection conducted by the local police’s Investigation and Detective Management Section and the City Health Department after confirming reports of a Chinese doctor allegedly providing treatment for suspected Covid-19 patients.

Authorities seized rapid test kits for Covid-19 and other medical paraphernalia such as swab sticks, vials, and syringes.

Also confiscated were multiple boxes of Chinese medicine that contain tablets and capsules with Chinese labels believed to be unregistered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The suspects will undergo inquest proceedings for criminal charges before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com





