156 new Covid-19 cases reported in PH

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 156 new cases of coronavirus infections in the Philippines, bringing the total to 8,928.

The overall recoveries now stand at 1,124, with 40 new treated patients recorded on May 2.

In a bulletin, the DOH said 24 new coronavirus disease 2019-related (Covid-19) deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 603.

Based on DOH’s May 1 situation report, at least 97,507 unique individual tests have been done, of which 10,700 turned out positive, 86,649 negative, 76 equivocal, and 80 invalid due to poor specimen quality.

The DOH is currently working on strengthening the country’s response against Covid-19 by augmenting the health workforce.

On Saturday, the department reiterated the hiring for physicians, nurses, medical technologists, and other support health personnel on a contract of service basis, for a minimum of three months.

“DOH will also ensure the safety and security of its health care workers by providing assistance and support amidst the Covid-19 situation,” it said. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com





