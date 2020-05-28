13 nabbed in anti-drug ops in Cordillera

BAGUIO CITY – The police regional office on Wednesday reported that 13 persons were arrested in separate anti-illegal drugs operations in a span of three days.

Maj. Carolina Lacuata, chief regional information officer of the Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCOR), said arrested on May 20 at Ferguzon Road were Jefferson Sta. Ana Lim, Jerry Sta. Ana Lim, Jan Mikhail Yumang dela Cruz and Charles Hizon Volante.

Also arrested on the same day was Hyner Cornel Leung, an overseas Filipino worker and a resident of Apugan, Irisan. He was arrested at the checkpoint in Pacdal Circle for violation of the curfew and without a quarantine pass.

On May 21, Jariel Dayawen was arrested at Pico, La Trinidad, Benguet; while Jefferson Garcia and Julius Estrada were nabbed at Barangay Betag of the same town.

Jerry Damian, who was arrested at Kitma in this city is a regional high-value target on anti-illegal drugs.

On May 25, arrested on two separate operations at Loakan were Aldrin Inutan Racho, Michel Manalo Galano, Oliver Buenavista Signey and Steve Laurent Noble Serafin and seized from them were a total of 21 sachets with different quantities.

PROCOR Regional Director, Brig. Gen. R’Win Pagkalinawan said the suspects were charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, Pagkalinawan said joint police forces from Benguet and Mountain Province destroyed marijuana plants in Kibungan and Sagada.

Pagkalinawan said some PHP20,000 worth of marijuana were destroyed at a 50-square meter plantation site discovered at Sitio Moling, Palina, in Kibungan.

In Mountain Province, some PHP92,000 worth of marijuana plants were discovered and destroyed at Sitio Ayos, Barangay Fedilizan, Sagada on May 24. A total of 230 fully-grown marijuana plants were uprooted in a 60-square meter land area.

Pagkalinawan encouraged the public to report any marijuana plantation in their areas. Dionisio Dennis, Jr /PNA – northboundasia.com





