1 PUI for Covid-19 in Ilocos still in hospital

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union — The Department of Health (DOH) Ilocos regional office confirmed on Wednesday that only one out of 10 patients under investigation (PUI) for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the region remains in a hospital.

In an interview, the DOH-1 medical officer, Dr. Rheuel Bobis said of the total PUIs, seven are from La Union, two from Pangasinan, and one from Ilocos Sur.

Bobis said they include three Chinese nationals, a British national, and the rest are Filipinos.

He said the official test results from most PUIs are expected to be released by Thursday or Friday while that from the PUI admitted at the hospital will be out in the coming days.

Bobis said the Ilocos region remains Covid-19 free as he reiterated DOH’s call to the public to stay calm and observe proper hand hygiene, coughing etiquette, avoiding symptomatic individuals and farm animals, drinking water regularly, and cooking food thoroughly.

He added the hospitals in the region are equipped to handle PUIs and possible cases of Covid-19. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com