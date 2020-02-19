1 dead, 1 hurt in Albay road crash

by: Philippine News Agency |
1 dead, 1 hurt in Albay road crash

LEGAZPI CITY — A man died while another was hurt in a road crash involving two speeding motorcycles on Tuesday morning on the national road here.

In an interview, Capt. Dexter Panganiban, Albay police spokesperson, said Romerex Baynas of Barangay Dita died after suffering a serious head injury while Jerry Ballester, 33, of Sto. Domingo town, sustained serious injuries and was confined at a nearby hospital.

A police report said a head-on collision occurred between the two speeding motorcycles of the victims at around 12:45 a.m. along the four-lane national road in Barangay Rawis.

“Ballester was bound for Sto. Domingo town from this city while Baynas was on his way to this city from Barangay Rawis,” Panganiban said. MAR SERRENO/PNA – northboundasia.com

Suggested Videos

PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT


The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na


The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019


Judge shot dead in La Union

LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION

VICE PRESIDENT POLL PROTEST


The Evening News October 23, 2019

THE EVENING NEWS

KABABALAGHAN SA LUMANG ABANDONADONG RESORT SA LA UNION