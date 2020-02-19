1 dead, 1 hurt in Albay road crash

LEGAZPI CITY — A man died while another was hurt in a road crash involving two speeding motorcycles on Tuesday morning on the national road here.

In an interview, Capt. Dexter Panganiban, Albay police spokesperson, said Romerex Baynas of Barangay Dita died after suffering a serious head injury while Jerry Ballester, 33, of Sto. Domingo town, sustained serious injuries and was confined at a nearby hospital.

A police report said a head-on collision occurred between the two speeding motorcycles of the victims at around 12:45 a.m. along the four-lane national road in Barangay Rawis.

“Ballester was bound for Sto. Domingo town from this city while Baynas was on his way to this city from Barangay Rawis,” Panganiban said. MAR SERRENO/PNA – northboundasia.com